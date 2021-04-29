H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.76. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

