Head to Head Contrast: Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 3 0 0 2.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.22 billion 0.65 $139.93 million N/A N/A Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.60 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Dividends

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Telecom Italia pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 6.79% 7.12% 3.56% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment. It also provides fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. In addition, the company offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. It provides its services under the Telekom brand name. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for communication, industrial, IT, and other sectors. It has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

