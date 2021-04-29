Head-To-Head Survey: Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) vs. SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF)

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SThree and Square Enix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SThree $1.71 billion 0.26 $52.62 million N/A N/A Square Enix $2.40 billion 2.85 $196.39 million $1.74 32.93

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than SThree.

Volatility and Risk

SThree has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SThree and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SThree 0 0 1 0 3.00 Square Enix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SThree and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SThree N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 8.44% 13.19% 9.87%

Summary

Square Enix beats SThree on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. SThree plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. Its Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The company's Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. Its Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

