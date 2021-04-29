HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.16

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

