Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $5,934,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 123,122 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

