Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.09

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 1965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit