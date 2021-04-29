HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €51.78 ($60.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

