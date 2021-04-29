Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hemp stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

