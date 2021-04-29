Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.