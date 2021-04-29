Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.00

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $110.27, with a volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Herc by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

