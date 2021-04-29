Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 23587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

