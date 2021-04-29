Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,129 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,392% compared to the typical daily volume of 612 call options.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit