Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,129 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,392% compared to the typical daily volume of 612 call options.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.