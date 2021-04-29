Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $78.09. 6,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

