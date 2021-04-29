Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Highwoods Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.54-$3.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

HIW stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 443,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,378. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: Strangles

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit