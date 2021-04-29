Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Highwoods Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.54-$3.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

HIW stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 443,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,378. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

