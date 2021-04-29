Hill-Rom (HRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRC opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

