Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

