Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $197.05 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $201.50. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.