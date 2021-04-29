Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,500 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after acquiring an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

