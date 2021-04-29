Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

