Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of Target stock opened at $204.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.70. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

