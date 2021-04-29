Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $109.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,509. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

