Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of HTCMY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $58.07. 174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

