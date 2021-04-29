Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.28

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 1291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

