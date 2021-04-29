HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 44,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,557. The firm has a market cap of $441.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

