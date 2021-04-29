HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 46,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.