Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 855,445 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $30.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Honda Motor by 172.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit