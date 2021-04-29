Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 855,445 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $30.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Honda Motor by 172.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

