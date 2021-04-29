Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given New $14.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 392,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $333.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

