Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 13,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

