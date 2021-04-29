HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 465 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 438.25 ($5.73).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 443.35 ($5.79) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

