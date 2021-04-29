HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Get HSBC alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.