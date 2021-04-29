Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,280% compared to the average daily volume of 229 call options.

Shares of HUBG opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

