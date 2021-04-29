Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% to $4.52-4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

HUBB traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.38. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.