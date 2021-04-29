HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.56.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $557.81 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -308.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $488.66 and its 200-day moving average is $417.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

