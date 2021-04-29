Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.94.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.38 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.59.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.