Hudock Inc. Acquires 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,445.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,906.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

