Hudock Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $360.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.55 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

