Hudock Inc. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

