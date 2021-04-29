Hudock Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 40,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $102.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

