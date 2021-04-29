Hudock Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alteryx by 7.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Alteryx by 69.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -315.67, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,671 shares of company stock worth $9,746,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

