Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HSON traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of -48.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Insiders bought a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $223,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

