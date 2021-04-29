Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

