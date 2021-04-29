Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 11,200 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

