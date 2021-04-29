Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Trading 26.9% Higher

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) traded up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Hunting Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

