Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.