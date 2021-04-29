Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.