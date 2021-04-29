Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Down to $61.96

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.96, but opened at $56.75. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 18,629 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $510,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

