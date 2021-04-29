Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of HYFM traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,602,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,373. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

