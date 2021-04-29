i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

IAUCF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,932. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, develops and produces various gold projects in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Getchell project located at the Intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain Trends proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations; and the McCoy-Cove project located on the Battle Mountain Trend proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation.

