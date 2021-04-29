IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE IAA opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IAA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.