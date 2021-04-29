IBM Retirement Fund Has $643,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on Z shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

